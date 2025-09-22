Anantapur’s Green Warrior Leads Plastic-Free Revolution

ANANTAPUR: In a town better known for its arid climate, one man has turned Anantapur into the epicentre of India’s grassroots war against plastics.

Discovery Anantapur founder G. Anil Kumar, often described as an environmentalist and humanitarian, has unveiled his latest initiative, free distribution of eco-friendly spoons, plates, bowls, boxes and coffee cups made from paddy husk and bagasse. This step adds a new dimension to his six-year-long fight to replace single-use plastics with sustainable alternatives.Speaking at the launch of his new initiative on Sunday, Anil Kumar underlined that farm waste should not be burned or discarded. It can be transformed into durable, biodegradable everyday products. “By putting them into the hands of citizens for free, we want to demonstrate that sustainability is accessible to everyone,” he underlined.This large-scale distribution follows Discovery Anantapur founder’s pattern of introducing practical alternatives and making them available to households, schools, and local businesses at no cost.If there is one initiative that can describe the soul of Anantapur’s green journey, it is the saree bag movement. Old sarees, tucked away in cupboards, have reborn as strong, reusable shopping bags. Behind this quiet revolution stand 142 women tailors, empowered to “stitch their future” from their homes, earning at least ₹1,500 a week. Anil Kumar said, “These are not just bags, they are dignity, livelihoods and stories of transformation.”Taking the idea further, he introduced canvas tote bags, carrying images of historical and heritage sites, turning everyday carry bags into storytelling tools. Each tote bag reminds one of heritage, while promoting sustainability. Just like saree bags, totes too are being distributed free of cost, ensuring that the town’s culture and eco-message walk hand in hand.Discovery Anantapur’s initiatives got recently highlighted at the Collectors’ Conference presided over by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, with presentation of the saree bags.Anil Kumar’s war against plastics began with paper pens, more than 90,000 of which had been distributed to students. Soon after, he launched grass straws as a natural replacement for plastic straws. He spearheaded free distribution of 200,000 bamboo sanitary pads to school and college girls, offering both dignity and eco-friendly hygiene.Discovery Anantapur founder’s efforts extend well beyond anti-plastic campaigns. Launching his Home for Birds project, he and his Green Army distributed 1,85,000 bird nests, bringing back more than 3,50,000 sparrows and setting four world records. At the same time, his team planted 45,000 trees, distributed 2,20,000 fruit saplings, and saved 200 fully grown trees from felling.Discovery Anantapur launched India’s citizen-led awards for sanitation workers — Swacchata Yodhas — honouring them at their workplaces and gifting useful household appliances.For his initiatives, UNEP honoured Anil Kumar with the Golden Tree Award. He also has to his credit the Changemakers Award 2022, International Tourism Award and the Covid Warrior of the South Award.