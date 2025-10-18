Anantapur Youth Appointed UN–Youth Coordination Officer Under Adivasi Karmayogi Yojana

ANANTAPUR: Bringing immense pride to the Rayalaseema region, Bisathi Bharath from Kandikapula village in Putlur mandal of Anantapur district has been appointed as the UN–Youth Coordination Officer at UNFPA and UNV India, New Delhi. In this role, he will lead and mentor the Adivasi Karma Fellows under the Adivasi Karmayogi Yojana — a joint initiative of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India, in collaboration with UNFPA and UNV India.

Mr Bharath was a recipient of the MyGov Ambassador Award during the 10th anniversary celebrations of MyGov India, an initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. He has played a key role in mobilising thousands of young people to engage on the MyGov platform, encouraging civic participation in national policymaking through discussions, polls, and youth engagement programmes such as Youth Adda and Campus Ambassador.

The Adivasi Karmayogi Yojana, a vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to identify, train, and empower young tribal leaders (Adivasi Karma Fellows) to serve as catalysts for social transformation. The programme focuses on strengthening local governance, improving education, healthcare, and livelihoods, and promoting awareness of tribal rights and welfare schemes.

Expressing gratitude, Bharath said, “This role is a sacred commitment to empower tribal youth and take government initiatives to the heart of the communities.” He also thanked his mentor Sushil Choudhary for his guidance and trust.