Anantapur Women Sets World Record For Stitching 10,000 Sari Bags In 10 Hours

ANANTAPUR: Discover Anantapur has set a world record by distributing 10,000 bags stitched from old saris, within 10 hours, as part of an awareness campaign against plastic bags in Anantapur on Sunday.

The exclusive campaign provided wages for the women tailors to stitch carry-bags from clothes of old saris. It set a target to stitch 9000 bags, but the women tailors stitched many more in the allotted 10 hours.

The team of Discovery Anantapur led by AG Anil Kumar and students as volunteers distributed the saris across the city, creating awareness against use of plastic covers and bags.



The programme was launched at Clock Tower by the Discover Anantapur team and supported by Daggubati Foundation. The volunteers distributed the cloth bags at markets and to fruit merchants.



Discover Anantapur founder AG Anil Kumar told Deccan Chronicle that they distributed 51,000 cloth bags stitched from the old saris in the past four months, and set a target to distribute 10,000 bags on Sunday alone.

Janasena leader Bhavani Ravikumar appreciated the initiative of Discover Anantapur.



Anil Kumar said, ”Women tailors were paid for the stitching. The programme would continue in Anantapur and spread to other parts of the state.”