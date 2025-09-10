Anantapur: Super Six Meet a Huge Success, Lakhs Herded In

Anantapur: Bravig mercury levels crossing 33 degree Celsius, huge crowds across the Rayalaseema region participated in the Super Six Super Hit public meeting here on Wednesday.

The participants were drawn mainly from Anantapur, Satyasai, Kurnool and Kadapa areas. Alliance leaders say more than 3 lakh people were present at the meeting venue, the open ground in the Srinagar Colony, while thousands more were outside the venue, unable to get in.

Large number of APSRTC buses even from Guntur, Nellore and Tirumala as also from nearby depots and buses of private education institutions from across Anantapur and Satya Sai districts ferried the people, mostly ordinary women and the poor, hapless masses. Some 31 parking places had been set up at grounds closer to the meeting venue.

Security arrangements were massive, straining every nerve of the police department for the ruling alliance's show of strength. Some 6,000 cops, including mainly 66 DSPs, 200 CIs and 430 sub inspectors, were drawn from all parts of the state for bandobast.

The NH 44 closer to Anantapur city was closed and only the vehicles for the Super Six Super Hit meeting were allowed in. Other vehicles from Hyderabad going towards Bangalore, Tirupati, Ballary etc were diverted to avoid traffic inconvenience.

About 55 drones and 400 CC cameras monitored the bandobast in and around the venue from a special command control room.

Food and water arrangements were made for every bus-load of people who were herded into the meeting venue.

Kalyanadurgam MLA Surendrababu who led the venue management said that the programme was successful. A woman Thimmakka from Madakasira mandal said she came for the meeting because she benefited from the TD-led government’s schemes.