Anantapur: Stray dogs to get QR codes

ANANTAPUR: Anantapur Municipal Corporation is to become the first corporation in the country to have QR code collars for stray dogs after their ABC animal birth control programme.

Discover Anantapur founder A.G. Anil Kumar, who initiated providing QR code collar belts for every stray dog following animal birth control operations started a few days ago.

The unique thought by NGO Discover Anantapur Anil Kumar to track dogs and save dogs without has been welcomed by Anantapur Municipal Corporation.

Anil Kumar is providing reflective dog collars with QR codes which will have all the information of the dog being vaccinated and operated for birth control. Under the innovative programme, the reflective QR code dog collars provided by Discover Anantapur will be tied around the neck of every dog after operation. In view of alleged negligence by the AMC team over false reports of ABC on the dogs, the exclusive concept is to protect innocent stray dogs but with proper medical care like vaccination and even exploration of fluorescent light during dark so the public can be aware of the stray dogs.

"The dogs can be seen in the dark by vehicles to prevent accidents. The dog having this belt can be recognised as a vaccinated dog on the streets, which will create awareness among the public and also repeat lifting of dogs already operated on can be avoided through this process," Anil told DC.

The actual count of the dogs operated on can be tracked in a foolproof method because of this programme, which avoids confusion among the general public on the number of dogs operated on.

The first 1000 belts will be provided by the NGO, and later the municipal corporation will be investing in buying the belts for all future operations.

Speaking to DC Anil Kumar said that inspired by the district collector Dr Vinod Kumar, he has come out to volunteer to save dogs in the municipal corporation limits and has planned to take it forward in the near future for cows too in the municipal limit and the national highways to save the cows from vehicles meeting with accidents because of the non-visibility of the cows in the night.

Anil Kumar expressed his sincere thanks to the municipal commissioner Balaswamy for encouraging this initiative to save dogs of Anantapur and have transparency in the animal birth control programme taken up by the Anantapur municipal corporation.