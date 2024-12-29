Anantapur SP Says Technology Helped Control Crimes in District

Anantapur: Usage of technology, including drones, beefed up security and controlled different types of crimes in the district during 2024, Anantapur SP P. Jagadish observed on Sunday.

Briefing media about the crime statistics in Kurnool district, the SP underlined that increased punishment to accused in cases related to women, children, and scheduled castes and tribes, had led to a reduction in the crime rate during the year.

Referring to introduction of drones in policing at every mandal level, Jagadish said staff of all police stations have been provided training in the use of drones in sensitive situations and in interior areas to curb illicit activities, including gambling, using ganja and consuming alcohol in public areas.

The SP said police stations, along with CCS teams, succeeded in recovering properties in robbery cases. 289 of 529 robbery cases have been resolved and property, including gold and silver, worth Rs 3.76 crore has been recovered.

He pointed out that Anantapur police have succeeded in nabbing interstate gangs involved in robbing ATM centres on highways across many parts of AP, Telangana and Karnataka.

Jagadish underlined that police followed up various cases in courts, which pronounced verdicts in 77 cases. Punishments included double life term imprisonment in a case and life term imprisonment in 11 cases.

The SP, however, said road accidents had increased 8 per cent compared to last year, with 294 accidents reported in 2023 against 319 in 2024.