Anantapur: Six persons died in a road accident near Nayanapalli cross roads in Singanamala mandal of Anantapur district on Saturday. The mishap occurred when a car lost control due to tyre burst and collided with the lorry.

The tragic incident occurred while they were returning from participating in the Nagar Keerthana event in Tadipatri. All the deceased have been identified as devotees from Anantapur.