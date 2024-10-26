Anantapur: Six persons die in car-lorry collision

Anantapur: Six persons died on the spot in a car-lorry collision on Anantapur-Kadapa highway at Nayanapalli crossroads in Singanamal mandal, Anantapur district, on Saturday.

The six deceased were travelling in the car. On information from the locals, police rushed to the place and shifted the bodies to hospital for post-mortem.

cops blamed overspeeding for the accident.

The car lost control due to a tyre burst and crashed under the lorry, resulting in total destruction.

The accident occurred while they were returning after participating in the Nagar Keerthana event in Tadipatri. All the deceased have been identified as devotees from Anantapur.