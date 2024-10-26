 Top
Andhra Pradesh
26 Oct 2024 11:33 AM GMT
The six deceased were travelling in the car. On information from the locals, police rushed to the place and shifted the bodies to hospital for post-mortem
Anantapur: Six persons die in car-lorry collision
The car lost control due to a tyre burst and crashed under the lorry. — Representational Image/DC

Anantapur: Six persons died on the spot in a car-lorry collision on Anantapur-Kadapa highway at Nayanapalli crossroads in Singanamal mandal, Anantapur district, on Saturday.

The six deceased were travelling in the car. On information from the locals, police rushed to the place and shifted the bodies to hospital for post-mortem.

The car lost control due to a tyre burst and crashed under the lorry.

cops blamed overspeeding for the accident.

The car lost control due to a tyre burst and crashed under the lorry, resulting in total destruction.

The accident occurred while they were returning after participating in the Nagar Keerthana event in Tadipatri. All the deceased have been identified as devotees from Anantapur.

