Anantapur Records 37.4 Degrees

Anantapur:Mercury levels are on the rise in the region with the maximum temperature recorded 37.4 degree celsius in Anantapur district on Monday.

Following a low pressure in Bay of Bengal, the temperatures are on rise. IMD said the highest maximum temperature of 37.3 degree Celsius was observed at Anantapur over the plains of India on Sunday.



The mercury levels rose to 37.4 degrees on Monday at the Tarimela weather station in Garladinne mandal of Anantapur district. The minimum temperature was at 21.7 degrees in Anantapur district.



Rekulakunta weather station scientist Narayana Swamy said temperatures might likely be recorded at 37.6 degrees on Tuesday and 37.5 degrees on Wednesday. However, a few places in Kadapa, Chittoor regions would receive rains following a low-pressure impact while a majority of the places would witness above average in the maximum temperatures.

“Minimum temperatures will be normal below 21 -22 degrees and the radiation impact will be less during nights,” he observed.



On February 28, mercury levels touched 37 degrees in Anantapur district.

Meanwhile, Satya Sai district recorded a maximum temperature of 35 degrees and minimum temperature of 23.2 degrees on Monday. Predictions were that 35.6 degrees may be recorded on Tuesday and 36 degrees of maximum temperature on Wednesday in Satya Sai district.