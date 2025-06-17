Anantapur: Police Rescue Woman Teacher, Arrest 10 People

Anantapur: Kalyandurgam police on Monday rescued a secondary grade teacher. Her parents, sister and 7 others were detained when they abducted her for property and income. The father allegedly forced her to marry her brother-in-law, but she married her friend a few months ago.

Kalyanadurgam DSP Ravi Babu said Maruthamma was a native of Tagguparthi village in Belaguppa mandal and was working as a teacher in Kurakulapalli village in Kambadur mandal. She got an appointment in 2016 as an SG teacher.

Shockingly, her parents reportedly depended on her salary and income sources and delayed her marriage. Further, they were forced to marry their younger daughter's husband, who was with the parents residing in the village.

The woman who was not willing to accept the proposal of parents had married her lover Yerrissamy 20 days ago. As Yerrissamy was already married and had two children, parents took the issue seriously.

As the schools reopened on June 12, Maruthamma went to school while returning to the village on a motorcycle along with her husband, Yerrissamy; she was waylaid and abducted by her parents and relatives.

Parents M Anand and Shyamalamma and others abducted her and shifted to the Electronic City area in Bengaluru. They threatened her with dire consequences and forced her to remarry her brother-in-law and got signatures on documents.

The victim accepted the demand from her family members; however, her husband, Yerrissamy, lodged a complaint with Kalyandurgam police over the abduction of his wife.

Anantapur SP Jagadish took the issue seriously and formed special teams. On Monday, a special team led by Kalyanadurgam DSP Ravi Babu rescued the teacher and arrested 10 persons, including parents, her sister and brother-in-law. Police launched a hunt for HC Babu of Kanekal.