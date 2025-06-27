Anantapur Police Lead In Mobile Phone Recovery

Anantapur:Anantapur district police stood top in state in recovery of theft and lost mobile phones, with a total of 12,594 phones worth `24.11 crore after launching the recovery theme.

On Friday, SP Jagadeesh handed over 1,216 recovered mobile phones, collectively worth Rs 3.03 crore, to their rightful owners at a special event organised at the Anantapur Police Parade Grounds.



Despite the stolen phones being taken to various other states, Anantapur police have been relentless in their recovery efforts. Among the recovered phones so far. 1,179 phones were returned to victims from 20 other states across India. 2,795 phones were returned to victims from 18 other districts of Andhra Pradesh. Recovered mobile phones ranged in price from `499 to `1,41,000.



On June 26, 2022, Anantapur police launched a chatbot service to help trace and recover stolen or lost phones, ensuring timely assistance to the victims.



The SP cautioned the public and mobile phone shop owners not to purchase phones from strangers or without proper documentation. Even if the seller is known, one must ensure the phone comes with a bill, original box, and proper IMEI details.



The SP also advised the public to be cautious of fraudsters who attempt to sell phones at public places like bus stands and railway stations, as such purchases can lead to legal issues and financial loss.



He emphasised that buying or selling unverified mobile phones may cause trouble for both the buyer and the original owner.



Special teams under the district cybercrime police have been monitoring mobile phone theft networks. The SP appreciated the efforts of cybercrime CI Sheikh Zakir and his team for their role in recovering and responsibly returning phones to the public.