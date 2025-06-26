Anantapur Police Crack Murder Case Within Six Hours

Anantapur: Anantapur Rural police have cracked a murder case within six hours of the killing by arresting the wife of the deceased and her lover on Wednesday.

Anantapur Rural DSP Venkateswarlu said the dead body of a man had been found near Rachanapalli in Anantapur Rural area on Tuesday. Police identified the deceased as Suresh Babu, who ran a hotel on the Kalyandurg Road. He resided in Sadashiva Colony in Akkampalli.

His wife Anitha had been working at another hotel in Anantapur town. She got involved in an extramarital affair with a fruit seller Fakruddin, who also resides with his family in Sadashiva Colony.

Suresh Babu came to know about his wife’s extramarital affair and has been quarrelling with her. Anitha thus planned to eliminate her husband.

On Tuesday night, Suresh Babu had been on his way home to Akkampalli on his motorcycle after closing the hotel on Tuesday night. Fakruddin threw a bottle at Suresh who fell down from his bike. Fakruddin then attacked Suresh and stabbed him with a screwdriver. He subsequently threw a boulder on Suresh’s head, killing him on the spot.

Locals alerted police about the dead body who launched their investigation collecting technical details.

A special team led by DSP Venkateswarlu arrested Anitha and Fakruddin on Wednesday morning. SP P. Jagadish appreciated Anantapur Rural police for cracking down the murder within six hours of the incident.