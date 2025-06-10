Anantapur Police Arrest Killer Of Missing Inter Girl

Anantapur:Anantapur district police have cracked the mystery of an intermediate girl student who had gone missing and was found killed in a deserted area of Kudair mandal in Anantapur district.

The girl hailed from Ramakrishna Colony under Anantapur One Town police station limits.



Significantly, Anantapur superintendent of police Jagadish suspended One Town circle inspector Rajendranath Yadav for being negligent in dealing with the case of the missing girl, even though her parents had lodged a complaint with him six days ago.



According to police, Naresh, also of Ramakrishna Colony, was married and an employee of the construction industry. He had befriended the girl doing her intermediate a long time ago and they spent time together. When the girl insisted that Naresh marry her, he lured her out on June 3.



Naresh then took her to a deserted area behind a private school in Kudair mandal. There, he hit the girl on the head with a stone and killed her.

When the girl did not return home on June 3 night, her parents lodged a complaint with One Town police. However, inspector Rajendranath Yadav is alleged to have been negligent in taking up quick follow up action, even though CCTV footage had been available.

Subsequently, local people discovered her body near the school and informed police. They found her body in a decomposed state. Her parents the girl from a tattoo on her body.

Subsequently, a police team nabbed Naresh.



The Anantapur SP told media that Naresh had been the only person involved in the murder. He announced the suspension of One Town circle inspector for failing to react promptly after the girl’s parents had lodged their complaint. of the victim.



SP Jagadish said the government will attach the properties of the accused and all government benefits enjoyed by him will be withdrawn.