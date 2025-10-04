Anantapur Named Cleanest District in Andhra Pradesh
CM Chandrababu Naidu to present Swachh Andhra Awards on October 6 in Vijayawada
The Andhra Pradesh government would present the Swachh Andhra Awards here on October 6, on the lines of the Centre’s Swachh Survekshan programme. The awards will be presented by chief minister Chandrababu Naidu.
Swachh Andhra corporation managing director Anil Kumar Reddy said Anantapur has been declared the cleanest district at the state level. In all, 1,326 awards would be distributed, including 69 at the state level and 1,257 at the district level.
The citation of winners includes municipalities, panchayats, schools, hospitals, government offices, markets, bus stations and industries that excelled in sanitation measures. In the category of towns with a population between 1 and 3 lakh, the Mangalagiri-Tadepalli municipal corporation of Guntur, the Tadipatri municipality of Anantapur and the Bobbili municipality of Vizianagaram emerged as leaders.
For the towns under 50,000 population, Palamaneru and Kuppam municipalities of Chittoor and Atmakur of Nellore bagged honours. At the village level, Chodavaram in Anakapalli, RL Puram in Prakasam, Lolla in Konaseema, Challapalli in Krishna, Chennuru in YSR Kadapa and Kanamakulapalle in Chittoor secured awards for their exceptional performance.
Reddy said this was the country’s largest cleanliness survey conducted at the state level. The selections were done through a three-tier process, covering 1,12,833 centres across districts. The process was integrated with the Swarnandhra-Swachh Andhra (SaSa) portal and mobile app to ensure fairness.
Innovative efforts in solid and liquid waste management, public cleanliness, single-use plastic ban and adherence to the principles of “reduce, reuse, recycle” were major criteria for the awards. Full details of the winners have been uploaded to the SaSa portal. The award presentation ceremony would be held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada at 4pm on Oct 6.
