Anantapur Named Cleanest District in Andhra Pradesh



Swachh Andhra corporation managing director Anil Kumar Reddy said Anantapur has been declared the cleanest district at the state level. In all, 1,326 awards would be distributed, including 69 at the state level and 1,257 at the district level.



The citation of winners includes municipalities, panchayats, schools, hospitals, government offices, markets, bus stations and industries that excelled in sanitation measures. In the category of towns with a population between 1 and 3 lakh, the Mangalagiri-Tadepalli municipal corporation of Guntur, the Tadipatri municipality of Anantapur and the Bobbili municipality of Vizianagaram emerged as leaders.

For the towns under 50,000 population, Palamaneru and Kuppam municipalities of Chittoor and Atmakur of Nellore bagged honours. At the village level, Chodavaram in Anakapalli, RL Puram in Prakasam, Lolla in Konaseema, Challapalli in Krishna, Chennuru in YSR Kadapa and Kanamakulapalle in Chittoor secured awards for their exceptional performance.





Reddy said this was the country’s largest cleanliness survey conducted at the state level. The selections were done through a three-tier process, covering 1,12,833 centres across districts. The process was integrated with the Swarnandhra-Swachh Andhra (SaSa) portal and mobile app to ensure fairness.