Anantapur: Medical Student Drowns in Swimming Pool
The incident occurred on Tuesday in Garladinne of Anantapur district, when five students from Anantapur Medical College went swimming at a local pool.
A 20-year-old medical student from Prakasam district drowned after accidentally venturing into a deeper section of a swimming pool in Garladinne, Anantapur district.
Mohan (20) reportedly slipped into a deeper area and drowned.
He was identified as a native of Prakasam district. Police said a case has been registered and further inquiry is underway.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
