Anantapur: Medical Student Drowns in Swimming Pool

A 20-year-old medical student from Prakasam district drowned after accidentally venturing into a deeper section of a swimming pool in Garladinne, Anantapur district.

The incident occurred on Tuesday in Garladinne of Anantapur district, when five students from Anantapur Medical College went swimming at a local pool.

Mohan (20) reportedly slipped into a deeper area and drowned.

He was identified as a native of Prakasam district. Police said a case has been registered and further inquiry is underway.