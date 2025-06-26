Anantapur: Man Killed By Wife's Paramour

In yet another incident of wife killing her husband with the help of her paramour, KUmmara Narasapuram Suresh Babu, 43, was murdered by his wife Anita and her lover Babavali in Anantapur district.

According to the police, Suresh Babu, belonging to Venkatampalli in Kambadur mandal, married Anita and living at Sadasiva Colony on the outskirts of Anantapur along with his children.

Suresh Babu made a livelihood running a fastfood centre at Kumbha Mart on Kalyanadurgam Rao while his wife worked as a daily wage labourer in a hotel. She got close to one Babavali, belonging to Goridindla in Atmakur mandal, living in their colony. Suresh Babu reprimanded his wife against speaking to Babavali frequently on phone. He also used to harass Anita in an inebriated condition. Unable to bear the torture, Anita along with her lover, got Suresh Babu killed when he comes home alone, after getting drunk.

Ten days ago, she called up Babavali when he went to Marthadu in Garladinne mandal on some business work, and told him to eliminate Suresh Babu when he comes home alone. Accordingly, on Tuesday, Babavali waylaid Suresh Babu when he was passing through Akkampalli on his two-wbeeler, and attacked him with a beer bottle. In a bid to escape, Suresh Babu fell down and immediately, Babavali pierced Suresh Babu with a screw driver on his chest, neck and abdomen. Then he smashed his head with a boulder killing him on the spot.

Identifying the body on Wednesday, some people called up Dial 100 and informed the police. On reach the place of crime, police enquired people about Suresh Babu. Babavali, who was also present at the place, disclosed all the details about Suresh Babu and left the place, along with others.

Suspecting Babavali's role in the murder, police pressed the dog squad into service, and it led them to Babavali's house.

Understanding that police was suspecting him, he tried to escape in his own auto. However, police took him into custody on Bellary Road. Later, the police arrested Anita too and sent both of them on remand.

Police busted the case within six hours of crime and arrested the accused.