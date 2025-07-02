Anantapur KIMS Treats Successfully Rare Diaphragmatic Hernia

ANANTAPUR: In a rare and complex medical case, a young man from Anantapur district arrived at KIMS Saveera Hospital in Anantapur with diagnosis of congenital diaphragmatic hernia, a condition that affects only 5 in every 10,000 individuals.

The patient had complaints of severe abdominal pain, chest pain, difficulty in breathing and persistent vomiting over three days. Upon thorough evaluation and diagnostic tests, the medical team led by consultant surgical gastroenterologist Dr. N. Mahammad Shahid identified the rare condition and performed a life-saving surgery.“CT scan results revealed that the patient had a congenital diaphragmatic hernia on the left side, causing his stomach, spleen, left kidney and parts of the intestine to migrate into the chest cavity. This compressed the left lung leading to respiratory distress,” explained Dr. Shahid.The team noted early signs of tissue gangrene in the abdominal region, prompting an emergency surgical intervention. Doctors repositioned all the displaced organs back to their original location. “Unfortunately, the spleen had twisted severely and had to be removed. We repaired the diaphragm in two layers,” Dr. Shahid observed.Post-surgery, doctors monitored the patient in the ICU for two days. After he showed steady recovery, they discharged him on the fifth day in stable condition.