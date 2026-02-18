Anantapur KIMS Cures Woman of Rare Cervical Cancer

Anantapur:Doctors of the KIMS Saveera Hospital, Anantapur, have successfully treated a 42-year-old woman suffering from a rare cervical cancer following a lifelong history of primary amenorrhoea (absence of menstruation) owing to a congenital reproductive system anomaly.

KIMS’ senior gynaecologist Dr. Geetha Rani Vellidareddy said the patient, a resident of Ballari district in Karnataka, approached the hospital with complaints of white vaginal discharge for the past three months. Evaluation at the KIMS Saveera revealed a hard mass measuring approximately 6 × 6 cm, raising strong suspicion of malignancy.

Given the diagnostic challenge, a multidisciplinary team performed a radical hysterectomy, along with bilateral pelvic lymph node dissection. Doctors explained that the extremely underdeveloped endometrium had been the cause for the patient’s lifelong absence of menstruation.

Dr. Geetha Rani clarified that coexistence of primary amenorrhoea, an obstructed vagina, underdeveloped endometrium, and cervical cancer is extremely rare. She underlined that the case highlights the need for heightened vigilance for gynaecological cancers even in women with congenital reproductive tract anomalies.

The senior gynaecologist underlined the importance of seeking care at a multidisciplinary hospital for managing such complex and rare conditions.