Anantapur district sessions judge compares police to Lord Narasimha

Anantapur: Anantapur District Sessions Judge G. Srinivas likened the police to Lord Narasimha, who rushed to save Prahlada, praising their prompt response during crises. "We cannot envision a society without police services, as they are essential for maintaining law and order, VIP protection, crime control, and traffic management," he observed. He advised the collector to propose doubling the compensation for police officers who sacrifice their lives in service to the public.

Anantapur Range DIG Dr. Shimoshi and SP P. Jagadish also highlighted the sacrifices made by police officials in maintaining national law and order. They, along with the District Sessions Judge and Anantapur Collector Dr. Vinod Kumar, offered floral tributes at a memorial at the District Police Office on Monday, commemorating Police Commemoration Day.



DIG Dr. Shimoshi noted that police at all levels dedicate themselves to internal security, coordinating with the judiciary and other departments to control crime and punish offenders. "The department also supports the families of those who have sacrificed their lives while on duty," she said.



Anantapur SP Jagadish emphasized that police services are vital for maintaining law and order during public meetings, elections, and examinations. "A society at peace can only thrive with effective police presence," he stated. In Puttaparthi, Satya Sai District SP V. Rathna paid tribute at a memorial, while Puttaparthi MLA Sindhura Reddy expressed her commitment to supporting police efforts.



In Kadapa, SP Harshavardhan Raju also offered tributes at a memorial in the District Police Office.



