Anantapur: CUAP webinar provides insights into studies abroad

Anantapur: The Student Counselling Cell of Central University of Andhra Pradesh (CUAP) organised an insightful webinar on "Global Education: Scholarships & Admissions for Higher Studies Abroad," in collaboration with the Office of the International Affairs and Collaborations at the university’s new campus in Anantapur.



The initiative reflects CUAP’s commitment to overall growth and development of its students by providing them world-class information and global opportunities.

At the webinar, Devashish Dubey, an accomplished researcher from McMaster University, Canada, shared insights into higher education prospects, international scholarships, research internships and global career pathways. He provided detailed guidance on navigating international admissions and securing fully funded scholarships. He shed light on opportunities, scholarships and other funding programmes for aspiring students.

In addition to scholarships, Devashish Dubey emphasised on the importance of international internships and research collaborations in building a strong academic and professional profile. Further, he discussed job placement trends, skill development strategies, and career prospects for students aiming to work in global industries.

CUAP vice chancellor Prof. S.A. Kori reiterated the university’s dedication to empowering students with access to international education, research and career opportunities. He reaffirmed the university administration’s commitment to providing students with the right resources, mentorship and global exposure to thrive in a competitive world.