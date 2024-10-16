Anantapur city’s Nadimi, Maruva vankas being cleaned

ANANTAPUR: Anantapur authorities have launched a special drive to clean up the Nadimi Vanka and Maruva Vanka that pass through the city. The clean-up drive has been undertaken to prevent flooding of Anantapur city in the event of rains.

As the two water channels are blocked due to plastic waste and debris thrown in them by residents of the areas through which Nadimi and Maruva channels pass, even a normal rain ends up flooding the low-lying areas in the region.

The two channels enter the city from the Rapthadu mandal and lead to Singanamala.

Anantapur collector Vinod Kumar and Anantapur municipal commissioner Nagaraju, along with engineers and revenue teams, have over the past three days been supervising the cleaning up of the two vankas, which had submerged half of the Anantapur city two years ago.

Vinod Kumar made it clear that not even a single colony will be inundated after the two channels that pass through the heart of the city are cleared. Nadimi Vanka passes through Somanath Nagar and New Town areas, while Maruva Vanka flows through Housing Board, Sai Nagar and Venugopal Nagar towards the outskirts of the city.

The AMC commissioner told DC that they are planning to implement a strict ban of plastic in the municipal corporation limits, so that plastic does not end up blocking up the two drains.