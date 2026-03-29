Ananta Babu’s Case Transferred to District Court

Kakinada: The case against Anantha Satya Udaya Bhaskar Rao alias Anantha Babu, accused of killing his former driver Veedhi Subrahmanyam in 2022 in Kakinada district, has been transferred to the Principal District Judge at Rajamahendravaram following directions of the Supreme Court, police said.

The case is registered against Udaya Bhaskar Rao and his wife Lakshmi Durga, who has been named as an accused in the charge sheet filed by police.

Police said the case was shifted from the Special Court under the SC/ST (PoA) Act-cum-X Additional District Judge, Rajamahendravaram, to the Principal District Court as per court orders.

According to investigators, Lakshmi Durga appeared before the investigating officer as directed and is scheduled to be produced before the Principal District Judge at Rajamahendravaram on March 30.

Kakinada Assistant Superintendent of Police Devaraj Manish Patil completed the investigation and filed the charge sheet in the case.