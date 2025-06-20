Anam’s Intervention Triggers Swift Action At Accident-Prone Junction

Nellore:In a decisive move to curb rising road fatalities, Andhra Pradesh Endowments minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has raised an alarm over a deadly stretch on NH 67 Hubli-Krishnapatnam Road at the point it intersects with State Highway 335 Atmakur-Hasanapuram Road at KM 693 (0 KM point).

Concerned over the rising deaths, he wrote an official letter to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), dated June 16, 2025, citing two serious accidents in the span of just nine days—claiming three lives and injuring 10 others, some critically.



“Recurring tragedies at this junction demand urgent intervention,” the minister emphasised in his note, asking authorities to declare the point an accident-prone black spot and initiate a joint safety inspection.



He called for comprehensive corrective steps, including speed control, proper signage, lighting and structural changes to prevent further loss of life.



Responding swiftly, the administrative machinery swung into action. On Wednesday, officials of NHAI, police, revenue, R&B, transport, and panchayat raj departments carried out a joint inspection, led by NHAI project director M. Kondaiah Choudhary.



The inspection revealed that over-speeding and overloading are key contributors to the accidents.



Choudhary announced immediate safety upgrades, such as road signage, speed-limit indicators, safety paint markings, and an awareness campaign among motorists.



“Strict monitoring will follow. The goal is clear—zero accidents,” the NHAI project director affirmed.



Those present at the inspection include Atmakur RDO, R&B SE, District Transport Officer and Panchayat Raj EE, who collectively stressed inter-departmental coordination to ensure long-term road safety.