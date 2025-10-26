Anam Urges Officials to Stay Alert for Cyclone Montha

Nellore: Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has directed officials to remain on high alert as Cyclone Montha approaches. Chairing a review meeting at Sangam on Sunday, he said the government would extend full support to the people and urged officials to reassure the public and act swiftly during emergencies.

The minister instructed authorities to take special precautions in Chejerla, Ananthasagaram and Sangam mandals located in the Penna river basin. He ordered advance stocking of ration supplies in Beeraperu, Boggeru and nearby villages and asked revenue and police teams to stay ready for rescue operations.

He also directed officials to keep boats ready, ensure VROs are present in every village, and closely monitor low-lying areas such as Veerlagudipadu. All government hospitals, including the Atmakur area hospital, must have doctors on duty and adequate emergency medicines stocked, he said.

Reddy instructed irrigation officials to constantly review water levels in tanks and streams and to take prompt preventive action if required. He asked the RDO and DSP to coordinate and deploy joint revenue–police teams for rapid response in case of emergencies.