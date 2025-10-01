Anam Slams Sharmila Over Remarks On Temples, Religion

NELLORE: Endowments minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has strongly condemned the comments made by Congress AP president Y.S. Sharmila, accusing her of insulting Hindu sentiments and disrespecting Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking to reporters, Ramanarayana Reddy said Sharmila had crossed limits by advising the government to build toilets instead of temples with the TTD funds. “Temples and toilets are not the same. Suggesting so is an insult to faith. The TTD has specific rules for utilising donations and funds must be spent on dharmic activities,” he said.

The minister recalled that former chief minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy had respected all religions while his children were repeatedly making “anti-Hindu” comments. “During Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule, Hindus were hurt many times. The people punished him with just 11 seats, but the lesson has not been learnt,” Ramanarayana Reddy remarked.

He alleged that Sharmila was trying to stir up communal tensions for political mileage and questioned why she remained silent when the “TTD funds were looted” earlier. “Your criticism of temple construction, while turning a blind eye to corruption and conversions, exposes your agenda,” he said.

Ramanarayana Reddy urged Sharmila to clarify whether her remarks reflected her personal view or the official stand of the Congress. “Your contradictory politics —brother in a regional party, sister in a national party — has no future. The government will not take instructions from you on what to build with temple funds,” he added.

The minister concluded by reaffirming the government’s commitment to using the TTD resources for temple construction and promotion of dharma, while rejecting Sharmila’s remarks as “shameful and divisive.”

Earlier, the minister presented silk robes to the presiding deity at Sri Rajarajeswari temple. He had also offered prayers at Sri Venugopala Swamy temple at Moolapeta and reviewed plans related to temple rebuilding works taken up at an estimated cost of ₹16.75 crore. The minister said that Sri Tridindi Chinna Jiyar Swamy would set the foundation stone for the works on October 29 at 11.18 am.