Anam Promises Aid To Rain-Hit Farmers

Nellore: Endowments minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy on Monday assured farmers affected by recent hailstorms that compensation would be provided for every cent of damaged land.

The minister, accompanied by officials, visited Chilakalamarru village in Ananthasagaram mandal to inspect crop losses. He said district authorities and the agriculture department have been directed to complete the assessment of damage within two days and submit a report.

Preliminary estimates indicate that around 1,200 hectares of crops, including paddy, cotton, and tobacco, have been damaged across Ananthasagaram, Marripadu, Rapur, and Kaluvayi mandals, affecting over 1,000 farmers.

Reddy said he had discussed the situation with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and agriculture minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, who assured full support for relief measures.

“Do not be disheartened. We will ensure timely assistance reaches all affected farmers,” he said.