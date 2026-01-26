Anam Launches Andhra Pradesh's First Temple Tourism Caravan

Nellore: With a view to boosting temple tourism in Andhra Pradesh, endowments minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy on Monday inaugurated the state’s first Temple Tourism Caravan. This would provide pilgrims with modern travel and accommodation facilities.

The fully equipped caravan was flagged off under the aegis of the tourism department. The minister inspected the vehicle and interacted with officials on its features and operational plan.

Speaking to the media, Ramnarayana Reddy said the initiative would offer devotees a comfortable and enriching pilgrimage experience. He praised Y. Srinivasa Reddy of Nellore for imaginatively developing the caravan under a public–private partnership model.

The minister stated that similar caravans would be introduced across the state in collaboration with private partners, enabling devotees to conveniently visit prominent pilgrimage centres. He emphasised that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has accorded top priority to the development of temple tourism, with a vision to transform major shrines into integrated tourism circuits.

A sub-committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, comprising minister Ramnarayana Reddy, tourism minister Kandula Durgesh and roads minister B.C. Janardhan Reddy, has been constituted to accelerate temple tourism initiatives.

Ramnarayana Reddy said the government is working on a dedicated website to provide comprehensive information on pilgrimage centres, accommodation facilities, and temple tourism circuits, making it easier for devotees and tourists to plan their visits.

District tourism officer Usha Sree and other officials were present.