Three killed in Multi-vehicle Collision

Visakhapatnam: Three people were killed and 16 others injured in a multi-vehicle accident on Monday night at Lanka Palem junction on the national highway in Parawada mandal of Anakapalli District.

The tragedy unfolded when a speeding lorry traveling from Gajuwaka toward Anakapalli lost control and plowed into stationary vehicles waiting at a traffic signal.

The lorry striked three cars and up to ten two-wheelers before colliding with a container truck heading toward Paravada.

The deceased have been identified as, Pachikura Gandhi, 52, from Rebaka in Anakapalli mandal, Konathala Achaiah Naidu, 55, from the Ring Road area in Anakapalle and Yerrapada, 30, from Aganampudi in Visakhapatnam district.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, with the injured being transported to nearby medical facilities.

Seven victims are currently receiving treatment at Anakapalli Hospital, while nine others have been admitted to Aganampudi Hospital.

Parwada DSP said that we have registered a case and are investigating the incident. He said that according to initial investigation the lorry driver who caused the accident was under the influence of alcohol.