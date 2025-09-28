Anakapalli Revenue Officials Accused Of Transferring Lands To Non-Tribals

VISAKHAPATNAM: Villagers of Panasalapadu village in Rolugunta mandal of Anakapalli district have accused the area’s revenue officials of accepting bribes and illegally issuing tribal land titles to non-tribals.

The lands in question are at survey number 8-1-6-9 registered in the name of Singanna Dora and survey number 6-1, where 10 tribal households have been cultivating four acres of land for over 50 years.

It is alleged officials have granted pattas in survey number 8-1-6-9, earmarked for inclusion in the Jagananna Reserve, to Bhagavathy Maithri Kumari, a non-local, who has never cultivated the land in the area.

Tribal resident Gemila Chandra Rao said following a complaint to the district collector and intervention of the National Human Rights Commission, Narsipatnam RDO V.V. Ramana and the local tahsildar visited Panasalapadu and reviewed the records.

The RDO reportedly confirmed that the land in survey number 8-1-6-9 is registered in the name of Singanna Dora Separately, a case involving three acres in survey number 8-1 is being investigated by the Narsipatnam Sub-Collector’s office. Tribal leader G. Vasu of the Adivasi Girijana Sangham 5th Schedule Sadhana Committee has alleged that officials have seized the tribal land.

Tribal residents, including Chandra Rao, Gemila Nuki Naidu and G. Chinnabbai, have demanded that all pattas issued through corrupt means be formally registered as disputed lands and restored to their original owners.