Anakapalli Police Recover 176 Stolen Mobiles Worth Rs 25 Lakh

Visakhapatnam: In a major success, the Anakapalli district police recovered a staggering 176 mobile phones worth Rs 25 lakh. This recovery marks the sixth successful phase of their mobile recovery initiative, bringing the total to a whopping 1,756 phones worth approximately Rs 2.45 crore recovered to date.

The phones, reported stolen or lost from various locations across the district, were tracked down by the police’s dedicated IT core team. They utilised a combination of the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) maintained by the Central government and other sophisticated investigative methods.

Recognising the inconvenience of visiting police stations to report lost phones, the Anakapalli police have implemented innovative online and mobile solutions. Citizens can now register complaints with ease by simply typing "Hi" on the district police’s dedicated WhatsApp number (95052 00100) and clicking on the provided link (akpmobiletracker.in). This user-friendly approach eliminates the need for a formal FIR (First Information Report) and eliminates unnecessary trips to police stations.

Speaking at a programme held on Monday to return the recovered phones to their rightful owners, SP Deepika expressed her satisfaction with the team’s achievements. She commended the IT core team and the entire police force for their relentless efforts in mobile tracking and their commitment to exceptional citizen service.

“The user-friendly mobile tracking website and WhatsApp support system are direct responses to public feedback,” stated SP Deepika.

“We are thrilled that these innovative initiatives are encouraging more people to report missing phones, ultimately leading to faster recoveries and reunions with their valuable belongings.”