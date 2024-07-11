Top
Minor girl murder accused dies by suicide in Anakapalli

Andhra Pradesh
DC Web Desk
11 July 2024 5:04 AM GMT
Minor girl murder accused dies by suicide in Anakapalli
Minor girl murder accused Suresh. (Photo: X)

Visakhapatnam: An accused in the murder of a minor girl in Anakapalle district died by suicide on Thursday. Police found his body near Koppagundupalem of Rambilli mandal. He was suspect in a case related to the murder of a minor girl that occurred on July 6. The body has been shifted for autopsy. Police said that there is no sign of injuries on the body.

A total of 12 police teams were put on the job to trace and arrest Suresh. Police have also announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for assistance in the arrest of him.


