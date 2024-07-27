Anakapalli: Massive crackdown on illegal activities

Visakhapatnam: The Anakapalli district police on Saturday conducted a crackdown on a host of illegal activities in the area such as illicit liquor production, sand mining, ganja farming, cockfighting and gambling, among others.

Rolugunta police apprehended three individuals involved in ganja smuggling and seized 6kg of ganja, a motorcycle, and three mobile phones at Buchampeta Arch in Rolugunta Mandal. In a separate incident, Narsipatnam rural police intercepted a person carrying 2kg of ganja at Nellimetta junction.



Fifty-nine cases were registered against individuals consuming alcohol at public places and 378 cases were filed against helmetless riders. Additionally, 11 people were arrested for drunken driving.



A total of 510 cases were registered for various traffic offences resulting in the collection of Rs1,03,415 in e-challans. In collaboration with excise department, police raided illicit liquor manufacturing units and seizing two liters of ready-made liquor and destroyed 2,500lt of jaggery. Five cases were registered in this connection.



SP M. Deepika emphasized the need for strict enforcement to curb illegal activities and ensure public safety. She directed police personnel to promptly address public grievances and complaints. To enhance public awareness about newly-enacted narcotic drug control laws, the SP ordered conduct of district-wide awareness programs.