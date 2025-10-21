Anakapalli-Diwan Cheruvu National Highway to Have Six Lanes

Kakinada: Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha member Daggubati Purandeswari said in view of the Godavari Pushkaralu – 2027, the Anakapalli-Diwan Cheruvu section of the national highway will be expanded to six lanes up to a length of 160.245 km. “A spill-over of the six laning will be economic development along the highway in East Godavari, Kakinada and Anakapalli districts.

In addition, it will help reduce travel time, thereby generating financial benefits,” the MP underlined. She reviewed the proposal to expand NH-16 with officials at Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday. She said the development of road infrastructure is a reflection of the country’s economic progress and improvement in the standard of living of people. Purandeswari wanted various government departments to coordinate with regard to land acquisition and granting of permissions, so that the highway expansion project faces no delay.

At the same time, she asked officials to take local people and public representatives into confidence as part of going ahead with the road expansion. At the meeting, Rajamahendravaram Rural MLA Gorantla Buchaiah Chowdary proposed some works at the Aava Road, JN Road underpass road, Dowleswaram and other areas.

Participating in the meeting, East Godavari district collector Keerthi Chekuri said the national highway will be expanded for a length of 11 km in the district. Land acquisition and rehabilitation process will be taken up without causing any inconvenience to the people. NHAI project director B. Krishna Murthy said the NH expansion will involve the areas East Gonagudem, Kalavacherla, Velugubanda, Rajanagaram, Jagannadhapuram, Venkatapuram, Narendrapuram and other villages, while ending at Diwan Cheruvu.

Light vehicular under passes, vehicle under passes and protective crossings will be part of the main junctions. MLC Somu Veerraju, Bathula Bala Ramakrishna, Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy and others said precautions should be taken on road routes leading to Chakradwarabandham and Velugubanda areas. Officials must ensure that vehicles coming from Gaman bridge enter into Rajamahendravaram through an alternative road towards Rajanagaram.