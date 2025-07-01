Anakapalli District Police Recover Rs 1.20 Crore Worth Mobile Phones

Visakhapatnam: The Anakapalli police recovered 625 stolen and lost mobile phones worth Rs 1.20 crore and returned them to the owners during the 10th phase of the mobile recovery mela held on Tuesday.

District superintendent of police Tuhin Sinha handed over the recovered devices to the victims.

With this recent recovery, the Anakapalli district police have now traced and returned a total of 3,336 mobile phones valued at Rs 5.27 crore to their owners throughout all phases of this initiative.

Since the launch of the programme, the department has registered 5,600 complaints of lost or stolen mobile phones. Among them, the police have recovered and returned 2,711 devices to the victims in nine phases.

The SP said the phones were traced to nearby districts in Andhra Pradesh and some to nearby states. “Acknowledging the high number of thefts, we have set up a dedicated special cell to streamline the recovery process,” he said.

One of the key features aimed at benefiting citizens is the removal of traditional bureaucratic barriers. Individuals can now retrieve their mobile phones without needing to file an FIR or visit a police station, making the process more user-friendly and accessible.

The department has made it easier to register complaints through various channels. Residents can submit complaints via the CEIR Portal at https://www.ceir.gov.in or by texting 'Hi' to the district police WhatsApp number 9346912007.

During the event, Tuhin Sinha highlighted the department’s dedication to adopting modern policing techniques. “The Anakapalli district police department is always prepared to enhance services for the community by leveraging technology in ways that strengthen public trust in the district police department,” he said.

For mobile recovery issues, residents can go to https://www.ceir.gov.in or send a WhatsApp message with ‘Hi’ to 9346912007.