Anakapalle Villagers Blame Quarry Blasts for 12 Deaths, Demand Inspection

Visakhapatnam: Villagers are raising their serious concern over the adverse impact of black stone quarry operations near Rajannapet in the Sarabhavaram revenue area of Rolugunta mandal in Anakapalle district.

Mining permissions had been granted for ten years on survey numbers 216NEW and Sy-No 231, covering 4.504 hectares. The quarry is located just 650 metres from Rajannapet village, where 140 families, mostly tribals, dalits and poor families live.

Villagers allege that blasting activities at the quarry have caused the deaths of 12 persons over the past one year. They died of heart failure allegedly due to the loud explosions. Bonangi Ramalakshmi, a resident, said the constant fear and noise have profoundly affected the community’s health and peace of mind.

The blasts have also caused physical damage. Cracks have appeared in the walls of over 30 houses. Five television sets and five ceiling fans have been damaged due to the vibrations, locals said.

CPIM leader K Govinda Rao said, “Children are falling ill. Villagers live in constant anxiety, not knowing when the next blast would occur.”

A formal complaint was submitted to the district collector on March 24. In response, the assistant director of mines ordered a self-inspection of the quarry. The quarry management denied any wrongdoing, claiming no bore blasting was done and that the operations were being done within permissible legal limits.

Despite the villagers’ complaints, no official has visited Rajannapet for an on-the-spot study. Residents Irla Rambabu and Lovevala Sattibabu, whose homes were affected, expressed frustration over the lack of governmental response.

On Monday, villagers attended a grievance-hearing session with the Narsipatnam eevenue divisional officer and mandal revenue officer. They sought an inspection of the damaged homes, alleging that mining officials may be ignoring the issue due to their unholy ties with the quarry owner. They also reported a leak of rainwater into their homes due to structural damage.

After hearing the villagers’ concerns, RDO VV Ramana and the MRO assured them that a joint inspection would be conducted soon to assess the situation and take necessary action.