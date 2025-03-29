Anakapalle Hosts Grand Nookambika Ammavari Festival with State-Level Recognition

Visakhapatnam: The Nookambika Ammavari Kotha Amavasya Jatara in Anakapalle commenced on Friday evening with special prayers at 7:30 PM. Recognised as a state-level festival, the temple will remain open throughout the night, allowing devotees to seek darshan of the goddess. The event is being meticulously organised by various committees, including festival chairman Pila Naga Srinu, special officer K. Shobharani, executive officer Vempali Rambabu, MLA Konathala Ramakrishna, and a team of approximately 70 members.

Anakapalle MLA Konathala Ramakrishna extended invitations to prominent leaders, including Speaker Ayyannapatrudu and Deputy Speaker Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, who were honoured with shawls and portraits of the goddess. Several ministers, MLAs, and political figures, including TD state president Palla Srinivasa Rao and MLAs Kamineni Srinivas, Mandali Buddhaprasad, Vishnu Kumar Raju, Pithani Satyanarayana, Brahmananda Reddy, and Aditi Gajapathiraju, are participating in the festivities.

Due to space constraints at the temple, cultural programmes and handicraft stalls have been relocated to the NTR Stadium. A grand Rajagopuram has been constructed at the stadium's entrance, complemented by a large stage near the pavilion building. A 12-foot ceremonial idol of Nookambika Ammavaru has been installed, serving as the centrepiece for daily performances that include Kolatam, folk dances, sankeertanas, Bharatanatyam, and other cultural showcases by artists from across the state.

The stadium also hosts stalls featuring handicrafts, children's toys, and more, creating a vibrant atmosphere for visitors. Each night, a grand aarti is offered to the goddess, adding to the spiritual essence of the month-long festival.

With significant arrangements made by political leaders and officials, the Nookambika Ammavari Kotha Amavasya Jatara stands as a testament to the region's rich cultural heritage and devotion, drawing devotees and visitors from far and wide.