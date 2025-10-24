Anagani Satya Prasad Slams Jagan’s Falsehoods

Vijayawada: Revenue minister Anagani Satya Prasad on Thursday hit out at YSRC chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of misleading people with baseless allegations against the state government.

Addressing reporters at the Telugu Desam Central Office, Satya Prasad said Jagan Mohan Reddy’s two-hour-long press conference lacked evidence and substance. “Jagan Mohan Reddy seems afflicted with a curse that prevents him from telling the truth,” he quipped, remarking that “even his family wouldn’t believe his lies.”

The minister mocked Jagan Mohan Reddy as a “part-time visitor” who moved between London, Bengaluru and Tadepalli only to read prepared scripts, and dismissed his claims of bringing Google to Andhra Pradesh.

He alleged that the YSRC regime became a “brand ambassador for spurious liquor”, citing reports of 30,000 deaths during Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule.

The present government, the minister said, has imposed a crackdown on fake liquor, drugs and gambling with QR-code-based tracking. Satya Prasad asserted that Chandrababu Naidu’s UAE visit and IT minister Nara Lokesh’s Australia tour aim to attract global investments and promote youth employment.