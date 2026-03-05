Anagani Satya Prasad Informs Assembly About Steps to Clear Pending Revenue Cases

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has intensified efforts to clear the massive backlog of 32,970 revenue cases currently pending across the state, Revenue, Registration and Stamps minister Anagani Satya Prasad informed the AP Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

Responding to a question in this regard, the minister explained that of the total pending cases, 17,291 date back to the period between 2016 and 2020, while 12,434 cases have been registered between 2021 and 2025. The remaining cases pertain to the earlier years.

Acknowledging the gravity of the situation, Satya Prasad said the government has initiated special measures to ensure speedy disposal of cases. “We are committed to delivering timely justice, particularly in sensitive land-related matters,” he asserted.

The minister announced that the government has decided to appoint a liaison officer in every district to exclusively handle cases related to the High Court. Additionally, district-level legal cells will be established under the leadership of the respective district collectors to streamline monitoring and resolving of the cases.

Satya Prasad warned that strict action would be taken against liaison officers colluding in legal matters with vested interests. He underlined that action has already been initiated against officials found guilty of lapses in land dispute cases.

The minister maintained that due to the proactive measures undertaken by the coalition government, the number of pending cases is showing a declining trend, reflecting improved administrative focus and accountability.