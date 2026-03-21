Amrut Works Near Completion in Kavali

Nellore: Works under the AMRUT scheme in Kavali are nearing completion, with officials directed to expedite the remaining tasks and ensure timely utilisation of recently sanctioned funds.

During a review meeting held at the Police Guest House in Kavali, Twenty-Point Programme Implementation Committee Chairman Lanka Dinakar instructed officials to fast-track pending works and effectively utilise ₹22.8 crore allocated under the UIDF and additional plan grants.

He announced that the AMRUT scheme pylon, earlier demolished in 2020, is being reconstructed at the same site and will be re-inaugurated as a symbolic landmark in the town’s development. The structure is expected to be completed within 15 days.

The AMRUT 1.0 project, launched with an outlay of ₹88.41 crore to address Kavali’s drinking water needs, is now in its final stages. Officials stated that efforts are underway to ensure safe drinking water supply to every household.

Looking ahead, works under AMRUT 2.0 worth ₹14.26 crore are scheduled to commence in April 2026, with a focus on strengthening water infrastructure in underserved areas.

Dinakar reiterated the government’s commitment to providing clean drinking water and accelerating development works in line with public expectations.