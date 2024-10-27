 Top
Amrapali Kata Appointed as AP Tourism Development Corporation MD

Andhra Pradesh
27 Oct 2024 3:12 PM GMT
Amrapali Kata Appointed as AP Tourism Development Corporation MD
Amrapali Kata. (Photo: X)

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday has given postings to IAS officers who recently joined AP cadre after being relieved from Telangana.

The State government has appointed Amrapali Kata as Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation Managing Director and also given additional charge as AP Tourism Authority CEO, Vakati Karuna as Health and Family Welfare Commissioner and also given additional charge as National Health Mission Director.
Another IAS officer Vani Prasad was appointed as Labour Department Principal Secretary. However, Ronald Rose has not been given a posting so far.
