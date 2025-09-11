Ample Urea Stocks To Meet Farmers’ Needs: Collector

Vijayawada:Krishna district collector D.K. Balaji on Wednesday assured farmers that sufficient stocks of urea are being supplied to the district and urged them not to worry about availability. “There will be no shortage and every farmer will get the required quantity,” he said after making a surprise inspection at the Lakshmipuram primary agricultural cooperative credit society in Challapalli mandal.

The collector observed urea distribution arrangements and interacted with farmers, who were seen carrying fertiliser bags on their scooters. He praised the cooperative society for arranging facilities, including drinking water and seating, to avoid inconvenience during distribution.

Farmers from Daliparru village informed the collector that, due to the cultivation of Bengal variety paddy, per-acre consumption has increased from three to five bags. At the same time, some had already applied one or two doses.

They requested an enhanced allocation to ease their burden, given their additional investment in seeds. Responding, the district collector said continuous supplies were being arranged and cautioned farmers against excessive use, warning that overuse can damage the soil. He also emphasised shifting towards natural farming, citing examples from last year's floods when crops grown using organic methods withstood damage, while chemical-fed fields were devastated.

The district collector checked stock records and instructed officials to update online details of each distribution to prevent misuse. The mandal agriculture officer informed that, while 290 MT of requirements existed, 60 MT had already been received, and more supplies were expected. Officials, including MARKFED district manager Murali Kishore, agriculture AD Shyamala, mandal agriculture officer Muralikrishna, and several farmers accompanied the collector.

YSRC demands thorough probe into outbreak of diarrhoea in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Central YSRC leader and former MLA Malladi Vishnu has demanded a thorough probe into outbreak of diarrhoea at New Rajarajeswaripet in Vijayawada city, where a woman Nagamani has died and several residents are reportedly unwell. Visiting the house of Nagamani, who succumbed to the disease, Vishnu consoled the family and blamed the government for failing to safeguard public health.

He maintained that of the 23 patients admitted to various government hospitals, six are undergoing treatment at the PHC, while three are being treated at a medical camp set up in the area.

The YSRC leader said hundreds of people are still bedridden with severe diarrhoea and vomiting over the past two days. Vishnu charged that sanitation is not being maintained in the division, which has led to contamination of drinking water, leading to the outbreak. He demanded that senior officials, including the collector and commissioner, personally survey the area to find out whether diarrhoea, food poisoning, or contaminated water is the cause for diarrhoea.

The YSRC leader alleged that a similar indifferent approach of the government had led to deaths in Turakapalem near Guntur recently. He demanded immediate measures, including more medical camps, safe drinking water, and effective sanitation to prevent further loss of lives in the colonies of Vijayawada city.



Adoni MLA seeks district status for Adoni

Kurnool: Adoni MLA Dr P.V. Parthasarathy said he has submitted a petition to health minister Y. Satya Kumar Yadav and urged the government to declare Adoni as a district headquarters. The MLA said he met the minister during his tour of Anantapur district on Wednesday and explained the problems faced by people in the Adoni constituency.

He also requested that Adoni, which is currently a single mandal, be divided into four mandals for better administration. Dr Parthasarathy said the minister responded positively to his appeal. He recalled that he had earlier expressed his readiness to take steps, including a fast-unto-death, if Adoni was not declared a district headquarters.



Commissioner Urges defaulters to settle pending cases at National Lok Adalat on Sept. 13



Nellore:Municipal commissioner Y.O. Nandan has appealed to tax defaulters and property owners with pending court cases to make use of the opportunity to clear their dues and seek waiver of cases during the upcoming National Lok Adalat on September 13.

Addressing a press conference at the Nellore Municipal Corporation office on Wednesday, the Commissioner said that around 1,500 defaulters, including those owing property tax, water tax, vacant land tax, and trade licence fees, as well as owners of unauthorised or deviant constructions, have already been issued pre-litigation notices.

He urged them to attend the Lok Adalat scheduled at the Nellore district court on Saturday and settle their dues to get their cases closed.

He informed that a special NMC tax collection counter will be set up at the district court premises on that day. Defaulters who fail to clear dues could face legal consequences, including imprisonment for up to three years as per law, he cautioned.

The commissioner further noted that as per the Supreme Court’s directions, National Lok Adalats are conducted once every three months, while the District Legal Services Authority also holds Lok Adalats every Saturday at the district court. Legal action will continue against major defaulters with large outstanding amounts, he added.

Municipal standing counsel Veluru Rangarao also participated in the meeting.

YSRC accuses TTD of commercialising temple services

Tirupati: YSRC spokesperson and former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has alleged that the current devasthanam chairman B.R. Naidu is undermining Tirumala’s traditions by commercialising the temple services.

Addressing media in Tirupati on Wednesday, Bhumana said the sanctity of rituals had been compromised during the recent lunar eclipse when the brass grills near the Mahadwaram had been locked by a representative of Naidu’s television channel, instead of TTD staff. He termed the happening as a violation of protocol and an example of outside interference in temple affairs.

The former devasthanam chief alleged that Sri Venkateswara Kalyanams are being commercialised by introducing fixed rates of Euro 116 for general entry and Euro 516 for Vishesha Kalyanam in foreign countries which, he said, is unprecedented in TTD’s history. He claimed that these events are being allotted to associations linked to the Telugu Desam Party.

“While Kalyanams are being promoted abroad for revenue, no genuine programmes have been organised in Andhra Pradesh. Instead, selective rituals like Lakshmi pujas are being conducted in private residences, raising doubts about the misuse of TTD’s sanctity for political and financial purposes,” Bhumana said.

He accused B.R. Naidu of branding criticism of irregularities in TTD as anti-Hindu, while allowing the temple administration to continue its misdeeds. According to Bhumana, Tirumala has been turned into a centre of controversies under the present leadership.

Railway stations set for world-class makeover: PCCM

Vijayawada: Principal Chief Commercial Manager (PCCM) of South Central Railway, Ity Pandey, on Wednesday conducted a comprehensive inspection of Kakinada, Tuni, and Nidadavolu Railway stations. She also held a meeting with Kakinada Seaport Pvt. Ltd. (KSPL) authorities, accompanied by B. Prasantha Kumar Sr. DCM, Vijayawada division, and the team of commercial inspectors.

The inspection primarily focused on reviewing the progress of infrastructure development under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), which aims to transform railway stations into modern, world-class transit hubs. At Kakinada town, Tuni, and Nidadavolu stations, Itly Pandey inspected the circulating areas, platforms, waiting halls, toilets, and catering stalls and issued directives to expedite the completion of pending works.

During the visit, she interacted with maintenance staff and reviewed safety compliance in coach servicing activities. The PCCM emphasised the pivotal role of backend teams in ensuring seamless train operations and passenger safety. Later, at Kakinada Port Station, Itly Pandey evaluated freight handling operations, including the yard layout, shunting patterns, and wagon flow in coordination with Kakinada Seaport Pvt. Ltd. (KSPL).

The PCCM encouraged staff to remain vigilant, adopt technology-driven practices, and report safety observations proactively. Appreciating the pace of work, she advised divisional officials to accelerate efforts to meet the targeted completion timelines.