Amid Commercial LPG Crisis, Vizag Gig Workers Facing Loss Of Livelihood

VISAKHAPATNAM: Commercial LPG crisis is significantly impacting the livelihoods of gig workers in Visakhapatnam's food delivery sector. With small-scale hotels and roadside stalls struggling to cope with rising fuel costs, food delivery workers are afraid that their already precarious working conditions could deteriorate further.

Many eateries have reduced their operations. Some have shut down entirely. This has led to fewer orders and diminishing incomes for delivery workers.

M. Trinadh Rao, a food delivery worker in the Madhurawada area, said a swift resolution of the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States is critical. Prolonged instability would cripple their sector.

In Seethampeta, delivery worker S. Durgabhavani noted that roadside stalls have already stopped cooking, although a few hotels are still operating. “We aren’t entirely without work yet,” she said, “but if the war continues like this, food delivery services would come to a halt.”

Restaurant owners share these concerns. One owner, who preferred to remain anonymous, confirmed that they are allowing only dine-in customers.

They have suspended take-away services.

The ripple effect of the commercial LPG crisis is evident throughout the city. It threatens not only the incomes of gig workers but also the very survival of small eateries that rely on consistent fuel supplies.

R. Prabhakar, another gig worker in MVP, stated, “We delivery workers rely on a constant flow of orders to sustain ourselves. This crisis highlights the vulnerability of informal labour during times of global conflict.”

Gig workers’ earnings depend directly on the operations of small restaurants and stalls. Disruption in fuel supply has had a cascading effect throughout the entire chain.