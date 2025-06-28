American Team Visits Mega Investment Srikakulam Site

Visakhapatnam:A delegation from ExxonMobil in American visited the Moolapet port construction site in Santhabommali mandal of Srikakulam district on Friday to assess its potential for establishing a large-scale plant.

The team comprised Joy Westcott (Opportunity Manager, Growth Ventures), Say Limla (Supply Chain Manager), D.P. Prasanna (Project Engineer), and Sreej Ramachandran (Facility Engineer). RDO M. Krishnamurthy briefed the team about the strategic advantages of the site.



Officials revealed that the proposed plant will require approximately 1,250 acres of land and involve an estimated investment of ₹83,500 crore. The facility will manufacture key industrial polymers, including polyethene and polypropylene.



The delegation reviewed the works being carried out at the Moolapet port, including road and rail links. It is said the port’s development is advancing swiftly under the supervision of union Civil Aviation minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and state Agriculture minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu.



Following the site inspection, the team met district collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar, who assured team members of full administrative support for the project.



Others present included APEDB representative Ranjit Kumar and Santhabommali tehsildar Hemasunder Rao.