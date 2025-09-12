Amber Enterprises to Invest Rs 200 Crore in Amaravati for Quantum Cryogenic Components Facility

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday announced a landmark investment for the state’s Amaravati Quantum Valley initiative.

In a meeting with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, the chairman and CEO of Amber Enterprises India Ltd, Jasbir Singh, confirmed the company’s commitment to invest Rs 200 crore in a phased manner for establishment of India’s first quantum cryogenic components facility in Amaravati.

Welcoming the offer, the chief minister noted that this would strengthen AP’s position as a preferred destination for futuristic industries. “The Amaravati Quantum Valley initiative, anchored by IBM and TCS Quantum Computer, with strong support from the National Quantum Mission, will establish a robust foundation for research, innovation and critical component manufacturing in frontier sectors such as quantum computing and advanced electronics,” he stated.

The project would play a pioneering role in strengthening India’s domestic quantum hardware ecosystem by facilitating the development of advanced cryogenic solutions—an essential technology for superconducting quantum computers and a critical priority under the central government’s National Quantum Mission. This strategic initiative also resonates with AP’s vision of positioning Amaravati as a global hub for deep-tech innovation and advanced manufacturing.

Jasbir Singh stated, “This project will mark a big leap in India’s journey towards building a quantum computing ecosystem. Amber Enterprises is proud and excited to partner with the AP government in this transformative mission. We look forward to contributing to India’s leadership in next-generation technologies.”

Mission director of the national quantum mission, JBV Reddy, also participated in the meeting and expressed NQM's support for this significant step to build a strong domestic supply chain for quantum technologies.