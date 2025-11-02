Ambedkar Smritivan Upkeep Handed Over to Tourism and Cultural Departments in AP

Vijayawada: The state government has handed over the responsibility for the development and maintenance of Dr B.R. Ambedkar Smritivan (Memorial) in Vijayawada to the tourism and cultural departments to ensure its continuous upkeep and holistic development, said NTR district collector Dr G. Lakshmisha.

Addressing a coordination meeting with officials at the Collectorate on Sunday, Dr Lakshmisha said the departments would conduct regular reviews and direct supervision to ensure that the memorial continues to reflect the ideals and vision of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.

The collector emphasised that there was no room for negligence in the upkeep of Smritivan. He stated that the existing contract agency had been terminated due to lapses in maintenance, and strict orders were issued to clear pending salaries and dues of sanitation workers immediately. He warned that the agency would be blacklisted if it failed to comply with government directives.

Lakshmisha added that the state government was organising special programmes to honour Ambedkar and to promote his message of equality and social justice across the state.

Officials from the tourism, cultural, and social welfare departments, along with representatives of the APIIC, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation and the police department attended the meeting.