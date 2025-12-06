Ambedkar Reason for Justice for Poor, Downtrodden Sections Today: AP CM

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu paid tribute to B R Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian constitution, on his death anniversary on Saturday and said he is the reason why the poor and downtrodden sections of society are receiving justice and their voices are heard loudly today.

In a post on X, Naidu said, "Ambedkar's constitution is the reason why the poor and the downtrodden sections in the society are receiving justice in the society and their voice is being heard loudly."

The TDP supremo urged people to remember the services of independent India's first law minister, which ignited an awakening across political, social and educational spheres of the downtrodden sections.

According to Naidu, the most meaningful tribute to Ambedkar is not just enjoying the rights guaranteed by the Constitution but also adhering to the duties it mandates. Further, he called Ambedkar the "soul of India", who gave the country its Constitution. Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891 in Mhow Cantonment, Madhya Pradesh.