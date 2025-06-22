Ambati Booked For Violating Orders During Jagan's Tours

Nallapadu and Old Guntur police booked cases against former minister Ambati Rambabu for violating the prohibitory orders during YSRC president and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's tour in Rentapalla. Along with Ambati, FIR was filed against several other YSRC leaders and activists.

Recently, another case was filed against Ambati Rambabu in Sattenapalli Rural police station for creating law and order problem during Jagan Mohan Reddy's tour near Korrapadu. Ambati, along with his brother Murali, entered into an altercation with the police by pushing away the barricades.

Following this incident, police filed cases against the brothers under IPC 188, 332, 353, 427 sections.