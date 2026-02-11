Ambati Arrest Will Politically Benefit YSRC: Aruna Kumar

Kakinada: Expressing concern over arrest and remand of YSRC leader and former minister Ambati Rambabu on charges of abusing Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Former Lok Sabha member Vundavilli Aruna Kumar said the decision taken by the ruling alliance government would politically benefit both YSRC and the leader. He, along with former minister Kurasala Kannababu, met Rambabu at the Central Jail in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters later, Aruna Kumar alleged that Rambabu’s house was attacked for nearly six hours with petrol bombs, terrorising his family members, but those involved in the arson were granted station bail, while Rambabu was remanded for two weeks. He further alleged that Telugu Desam Party activists had lodged complaints in nearly 30 police stations against Rambabu.

He said he never expected such developments under the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu, whom he described as an experienced politician.

Aruna Kumar also condemned what he termed the politicisation of the Tirumala laddu issue, stating that it had hurt the sentiments of devotees of Lord Sri Venkateswara. He said even if there were concerns over adulteration, action should have been taken quietly against those responsible instead of making public statements about the alleged mixing of tallow and meat in the prasadam.

Referring to the SIT report, he said it had mentioned that in the absence of cholesterol, the possibility of fish oil or similar substances was very low, suggesting there was no adulteration. Such sensitive matters, he added, should have been handled with greater restraint.

Kannababu alleged that the Telugu Desam government was targeting specific communities and opposition leaders. He recalled the alleged harassment of former minister Mudragada Padmanabham during the 2014–19 period and claimed that similar tactics were now being used against Ambati Rambabu. He said the ruling alliance was attempting to suppress opposition leaders one by one under various pretexts.