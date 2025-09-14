Amaravati to Get Iconic NTR Smritivan

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to develop the proposed NTR Smritivan in Amaravati as a monumental tribute to Telugu pride, culture, literature, and history. The project, to be undertaken at Neerukonda, aims to showcase the richness of Telugu heritage while instilling self-respect and confidence among the people.

At a review meeting at his camp office on Saturday, the Chief Minister examined models of the 182-metre-high statue of N.T. Rama Rao, which will serve as the centrepiece of the memorial. He instructed officials to emphasise Telugu traditions, language, art, literature, and ancient history in the project design.

Naidu also suggested including statues of prominent freedom fighters and cultural icons, such as Alluri Sitarama Raju and Potti Sriramulu, along with elements depicting the evolution of the Telugu language and script. He said the project should highlight Amaravati as the people’s capital and serve as a symbol of Telugu identity.

The Chief Minister called for the development of the Neerukonda reservoir in tandem with the project and advised officials to create attractions capable of drawing large numbers of tourists. He cited the Statue of Unity in Gujarat as a model worth studying for execution and planning.

Naidu also reviewed proposed designs for an iconic bridge across the Krishna River to connect Amaravati and directed plans for an international-standard convention centre. Prior to the meeting, he inspected various models of the NTR statue.