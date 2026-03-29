Amaravati To Emerge As Hyderabad Plus: CM

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who also heads the ruling Telugu Desam, asserted on Sunday that Amaravati would be developed into a world-class city surpassing the stature of Hyderabad.

Naidu was addressing the 44foundation day of the Telugu Desam at the party’s central office in Mangalagiri. He called upon the cadres to ensure victory for the TD in every election in future to “sustain the state’s progress.”Criticising divisive politics, he warned that “Vaikunthapali politics” would harm both the party and the state.Naidu described Amaravati as “Hyderabad Plus,” reiterating his vision to build the capital city as a global urban hub. “Amaravati is not just another capital. It will go beyond Hyderabad in all respects,” he claimed.“It will be one state and one capital. There is no question of a three-capital policy,” he emphasised.Naidu warned that leaders who neglected the party workers would be sidelined. The emerging political landscape—marked by a likely 50 per cent increase in seats due to delimitation and a 33 per cent reservation for women—would open opportunities for dedicated TD workers, he said.The CM assigned education minister Nara Lokesh with the task of identifying and promoting deserving leaders in the TD.Calling for discipline and accountability, Naidu urged party leaders to stay connected with the public and resolve issues proactively. “The party’s strength is the state’s strength,” he said, stressing that TD leaders must uphold the party’s brand in conduct and governance.Reflecting on the party’s history, he described its journey as marked by people-centric decisions and resilience. He recalled the public uprising that followed the Indira Gandhi government's dismissal of the NT Rama Rao government, calling it a defining moment. He credited TD dispensations with pioneering welfare measures such as subsidised rice, women’s property rights, reservations, power sector reforms, and DWCRA groups.The Chief Minister acknowledged the sacrifices of party workers over the decades, including loss of lives and livelihoods, and said the party’s current position was built on their dedication.Highlighting governance, Naidu cited the welfare initiatives, enhanced pensions, employment generation of over 6.28 lakh jobs, and industrial growth. He reaffirmed that power tariffs would not be increased and pledged to complete Polavaram and Amaravati projects by 2028.The event reflected a symbolic shift, with workers seated on stage and leaders among the audience, reinforcing the slogan “Cadre is the leadership.” Nineteen grassroots workers were honoured, and party units from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands joined the event in virtual mode.